Still Working 9 to 5 Documentary

A new documentary film, Still Working 9 to 5 will premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival. When the highest grossing comedy, 9 to 5 starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman exploded onto the screen in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. Still Working 9 to 5 explores why workplace inequality 40 years later is still no laughing matter. The film reunites it’s four stars, stars from the television and stage versions of 9 to 5 and past and current women’s rights activists.

For more information go to stillworking9to5.com.