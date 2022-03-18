Step Into The Movies, New Show on ABC

Reimagined through a modern lens, Julianne’s performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Chicago,” as well as “Dirty Dancing,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” and “La La Land” alongside Derek Hough. (Derek will also feature in performances inspired by “Saturday Night Fever” and “Moulin Rouge.”) The special, will feature a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors and film legends.

A true triple threat, Emmy® Award winner Julianne Hough is known to audiences around the world for her success in the worlds of film, television and music. She became a household name as a two-time professional champion on ABC’s top-rated “Dancing with the Stars” before making a seamless transition to award-winning recording artist and accomplished actress. Her film credits include “Safe Haven” opposite Josh Duhamel, Diablo Cody’s "Paradise” with Russell Brand and Octavia Spencer, “Rock of Ages” with Tom Cruise and the 2011 remake of the classic movie musical “Footloose.” In 2016, she fulfilled a lifelong dream playing the role of Sandy in FOX Television’s critical and ratings hit “Grease Live!” Hough’s self-titled debut album, released by Universal Music Group Nashville in 2008, hit the Billboard Country charts at No. 1 and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3, marking the highest debut for a country artist since 2006.

