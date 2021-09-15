Staying in Your Home Longer as You Age

As uncertainty around the pandemic continues, staying safe in your home, particularly for seniors, has become even more important. According to a 2018 AARP survey, 77% of adults age 50 and older want to remain in their homes as they age, but fewer than 6 in 10 think that option will be open to them.1 Chronic diseases such as diabetes, COPD, and heart disease can lead to a loss of independence and result in the need for institutional care or other long-term services and supports, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

We talk with Dr. Kenneth Adams, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement Plan, about how the concept of “aging in place” requires planning and coordination of your health care, including making plans for preventive care with your health care provider, whether it’s in their office or through telemedicine.

