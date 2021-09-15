Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Staying in Your Home Longer as You Age

items.[0].videoTitle
Stay Home Longer as You Age
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:48:57-04

As uncertainty around the pandemic continues, staying safe in your home, particularly for seniors, has become even more important. According to a 2018 AARP survey, 77% of adults age 50 and older want to remain in their homes as they age, but fewer than 6 in 10 think that option will be open to them.1 Chronic diseases such as diabetes, COPD, and heart disease can lead to a loss of independence and result in the need for institutional care or other long-term services and supports, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

We talk with Dr. Kenneth Adams, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement Plan, about how the concept of “aging in place” requires planning and coordination of your health care, including making plans for preventive care with your health care provider, whether it’s in their office or through telemedicine.

Paid for by United Healthcare and WellMed

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com