Station 19 & Grey’s Anatomy Return to Thursday Nights on ABC

Station 19 &amp; Grey's Anatomy
Posted at 8:58 AM, Oct 07, 2021
Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy have enjoyed crossover success on many occasions including this season’s premiere episodes Thursday October 7th starting at 8 p.m.

On Station 19 - Andy and Sullivan’s relationship continues to be tested. Meanwhile, Emmett joins Dean and Vic on a mental health call, and Maya does some soul searching on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

On Grey’s Anatomy - Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC

For more info, visit:
https://abc.com/shows/station-19 
https://abc.com/shows/greys-anatomy 

