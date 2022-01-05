Now a thrilling staple of the Tampa Bay area dance season, Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala features performances by international ballet stars and introduces the world’s brightest young dance talent on the same stage, such as award-winning wunderkinds from the Straz Center’s Next Generation Ballet (NGB) and YAGP. This unforgettable display of dance virtuosity is described by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune as, “A rare collection of exceptional ballet talent, class and interpretation packed into a single evening” and by Dance Europe Magazine as the “Gala of Galas.”

Tickets for Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow are $35-$60, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for $125. Tickets may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at www.strazcenter.org. Handling fees will apply.

The Straz Center is continuously evaluating health conditions and adjusting safety protocols. Guests should always visit strazcenter.org/safety before attending a performance. Show is Sat., Jan. 8 in Ferguson Hall. For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org