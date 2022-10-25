Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Stars of 'Chucky' TV Series Tease Upcoming Episode

The notorious killer doll is out of the box again for season 2 of the hit TV series "Chucky." We're getting a preview of what you can expect for an upcoming episode.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 10:11:32-04

The notorious killer doll is out of the box again for season 2 of the hit TV series "Chucky."

Joining us to talk about what you can expect is Jennifer Tilly, who plays none other than Tiffany Valentine, and Sutton Strache, reality TV star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who will guest star in this week's episode.

"Chucky" is a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes.

After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy.

Meanwhile, can “Jevon” make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

"Chucky" airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the USA Network and SYFY

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com