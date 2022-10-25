Stars of 'Chucky' TV Series Tease Upcoming Episode

The notorious killer doll is out of the box again for season 2 of the hit TV series "Chucky."

Joining us to talk about what you can expect is Jennifer Tilly, who plays none other than Tiffany Valentine, and Sutton Strache, reality TV star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who will guest star in this week's episode.

"Chucky" is a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes.

After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy.

Meanwhile, can “Jevon” make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

"Chucky" airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the USA Network and SYFY