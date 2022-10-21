Watch Now
Stars of ABC's 'Station 19' Talk About Season Six, Now in Full Swing

A new season of ABC's "Station 19" is in full swing and we're catching up with the show's stars, Boris Kodjoe, who plays Captain Robert Sullivan, and Jaina Lee Ortiz, who plays Andy Herrera.
“Station 19” follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line both in the line of duty and off the clock. The latest series from the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” takes us inside the tough, tight-knit, and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.

"Station 19" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. For more information, head to ABC.com/Shows/Station-19.

