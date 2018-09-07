Stars from Unbroken: Path to Redemption

If you loved Angelina Jolie’s film UNBROKEN, based on the Laura Hillenbrand’s bestselling book UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION, you’ll love the new movie with the same title opening nationwide September 14th, 2018.

UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION begins where Joli’s film concludes, sharing the next chapter of the unbelievable true story of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini.

This follow-up covers Zamperini's struggle with PTSD, haunted by nightmares of his torment, Louie sees himself as anything but a hero. Then, he meets Cynthia, a young woman who captures his eye—and his heart.

Will Graham (who plays his grandfather, Rev. Billy Graham in the film) and Luke Zamperini (Producer of this movie and Louie Zamperini's son) join us to talk about the new film.