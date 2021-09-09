Stand up Comedian Whitney Cummings performing in Clearwater

Stand-up comedian, actress, producer, writer, director, and pod-caster, Whitney Cummings makes her way to Clearwater for a rare Florida appearance and her Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut. “Touch Me” is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, “Can I Touch It” and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation. The beautiful thing about the phrase “Touch Me”, is that it has multiple meanings: the most obvious of course, is physical touch but there is also being touched emotionally, intellectually, spiritually and Cummings will cover it all.

Over the past few months while larger theaters have been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Whitney has been touring the United States, workshopping her new material in smaller rooms in preparation for her massive "Touch Me" theatre tour. During these creative workshopping sessions, Cummings has been engaging with her audience through her stand up, but also through physical touch- hugs, dancing, playful antics, etc. As the most prominent female voice in standup comedy, the "Touch Me" tour will be a big ole' party and celebration of LIFE! The material is deeply personal, reflecting on the changes the pandemic brought to her life and her observations of today's society.

This show is for MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY, adults 18 years of age or older.

Tickets are $39.50.

Get your tickets by clicking here.

