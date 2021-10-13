Watch
Stageworks Theatre's Evil Dead: The Musical

Stageworks Theatre, Evil Dead
Posted at 9:33 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 09:33:13-04

Stageworks Theatre kicks off its 2021-22 season with “Evil Dead: The Musical.” Five
college students spend the weekend in an abandoned cabin as they accidentally unleashes
an evil force that turns them all into demons. For a truly immersive experience, audience
members can select tickets in the “splatter zone” where they’ll get drenched from the
mayhem, or watch from a safe (and dry) distance. Performed in partnership with the University of Tampa, the show features several UT student cast members.

Evil Dead: The musical runs Friday through Sundays from October 15-31. For tickets visit
www.StageworksTheatre.org.

