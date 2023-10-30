Stageworks Theatre presents “Poirot Returns!”

Stageworks is proud to open its 41st season with Poirot Returns! This play is based on Agatha Christie’s first detective novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

This production is full of talented local artists, plus award-winning actress Roxanne Fay. She brings the famous Belgian detective out of retirement to solve yet another murder!

Everyone is a suspect and no one is exempt from his brilliant methodical mind when Poirot Returns!

It's on stage now through November 12 at Stageworks Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StageworksTheatre.org.