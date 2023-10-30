Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Stageworks Theatre Presents “Poirot Returns!”

Stageworks Theatre presents “Poirot Returns!”
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 09:06:35-04

Stageworks is proud to open its 41st season with Poirot Returns! This play is based on Agatha Christie’s first detective novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

This production is full of talented local artists, plus award-winning actress Roxanne Fay. She brings the famous Belgian detective out of retirement to solve yet another murder!

Everyone is a suspect and no one is exempt from his brilliant methodical mind when Poirot Returns!

It's on stage now through November 12 at Stageworks Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StageworksTheatre.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com