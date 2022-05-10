Watch
Stageworks Theatre Presents "Anna in the Tropics"

Posted at 11:27 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 11:27:47-04

Ybor City takes center stage in Stageworks Theatre’s performance of the Pulitzer Prizewinning play, “Anna in the Tropics,” which will be performed each weekend from May 6 through May 23. Set in an Ybor City Cuban-American cigar factory in 1929, “Anna in the Tropics” is a beautiful play about longing, love, and betrayal. The bilingual cast will perform select performances in Spanish. For tickets, visit www.stageworkstheatre.org.

