Stageworks Theatre Presents "Anna in the Tropics"

Ybor City takes center stage in Stageworks Theatre’s performance of the Pulitzer Prizewinning play, “Anna in the Tropics,” which will be performed each weekend from May 6 through May 23. Set in an Ybor City Cuban-American cigar factory in 1929, “Anna in the Tropics” is a beautiful play about longing, love, and betrayal. The bilingual cast will perform select performances in Spanish. For tickets, visit www.stageworkstheatre.org.
