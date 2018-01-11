STA Viking Fest

Come join the Scandinavian Trade Association (STA) in celebrating Viking culture and

heritage at the Tampa Bay Brewing Company-(Westchase location) located on Racetrack

Road across from the Oldsmar Flea Market.

From 10:00am – 5:30pm enjoy a day full of family fun & games. Enjoy watching & playing some traditional Viking games with activities for kids of all ages while learning about historic craftsmanship & professions from skilled artisans. There will even be hands-on demonstrations to participate in!

Fantastic photo opportunities with our Viking Clan! See warrior arts via weapons

demonstrations & live combat provided by Dragon’s Head Productions & Swamp Vikings. Dress in your best Viking garb to join in the festivities and feel a part of the clan!

From wool to woven and even dying see how fibers for clothing, blankets, etc was

traditionally created!

For those passionate about Meade and wines, we will have an artisan speaking about Meade! For all patrons we will have reasonably priced food and drinks.

Browse a variety of sponsor & vendors tables & booths with Viking & Nordic wares.

Adult ticket are for $10 pre-sale, $15 at the gate. Children (ages 3 to 12) tickets $5.

From 6:00pm – 8:00pm there will be a special limited ticket event “Evening with the Vikings”. Spend an evening toasting with the Vikings and listening to stories the Vikings tell around the fire on a long winters nights. This is a $5 add-on fee (per ticket) with the purchase of a general admission.

Click here for more information.