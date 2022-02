St. Petersburg Opera presents Handel’s , Feb. 4-8 at the Palladium. Based on ancient myths with a 1930's art deco spin, is a story of innocent love, unbridled lust, jealous rage, ambition, and revenge featuring some of Handel's most inspiring orchestral music and vocal performances. Performed in English with English text above the stage.

Tickets are available at StPeteOpera.org or at the Palladium box office before each performance.