St. Petersburg Opera Company is performing Mozart's The Magic Flute Feb. 2, 4 & 6 at The Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg. The Magic Flute, as are all St. Petersburg Opera main stage performances, fully staged and costumed and performed in the intimate environment of The Palladium, an 800 seat theater with excellent acoustics. Opera is a multi-media experience combining music, theatrics, staging, period costumes and soapopera like plots. Opera provides something for everyone.