St. Petersburg Museum of History undergoes major renovation

St. Pete Museum of History Undergoes Renovation
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 01, 2021
The St. Petersburg Museum of History has been sharing stories of the Sunshine City, and the Tampa Bay region for nearly a century. Located at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier District, the Museum of History also archives the city's rich heritage and acts as a research and teaching facility.

Recently the St. Petersburg Museum of History underwent a major renovation, including the addition of a 10,000-square-foot structure that will hold the Visit St. Pete/Clearwater welcome center, a roof-top terrace and a main gallery space to feature Explore Florida! - an interactive exhibit sharing Florida's 500+ year history.

We speak with Ya La'ford whose art piece will wrap the exterior of the new Museum expansion. Intersections is based on an 1891 Florida railway map.

To learn more about how you can visit head to the museum's website: www.historystpete.org

