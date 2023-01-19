St. Pete Power & Sailboat Show Returns This Week

The Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show returns to downtown St. Pete starting today!

With nearly 300 exhibitors, 220 boats in the water - plus more on land - this is the largest boat show on the Gulf Coast.

You can check out the show at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater – Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park in downtown St. Pete.

The St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show is supporting Boaters Helping Boaters, a Hurricane Ian marine industry relief fund. Attendees can choose to donate when they purchase a ticket to the show. 100% of donations collected will help individuals working in the marine trades on Southwest Florida waters recover from the ravages of Hurricane Ian.

The show runs through January 22. You can find more information or purchase a ticket at StPeteBoatShow.com.