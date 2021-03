We are always excited to talk about American idol. There is so much talent right here in the Tampa Bay Area and if you tune in this Sunday, you’re going to be able to see and hear that local talent! We are joined by St. Pete resident, Jay Camaro to talk about his American Idol debut!

Watch American Idol this Sunday at 8 pm on WFTS.

Follow Jay's journey on his website www.JayCamaro.com or follow him on Instagram @JayCamaroOfficial