St. Pete Fire Rescue Hosting Block Party, Collecting Donations for Hurricane Victims

St. Pete Fire Rescue is hosting their 31st annual fire prevention block party this weekend at Northwest Park. We're learning about what you can expect and how you can give back to victims of Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 5:01 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 17:01:49-04

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting their 31st Annual Fire Prevention Block Party this Saturday, October 8th.

It'll be at Northwest Park in St. Pete from 10am-2pm.

The block party will feature a variety of fun and educational activities for all ages, including a showcase of Fire Apparatuses, side-by-side fire sprinkler burn demonstration, LifeLine helicopter landing, bounce houses, face painting and much more!

Free food and drinks will be provided throughout the day.

In addition, the St. Petersburg Association of Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 747 will be collecting hurricane relief donations.

They'll be used to help first responders in South Florida who lost their homes, vehicles, and belongings while serving their communities during Hurricane Ian.

Items being collected include:

  • Non-perishable foods
  • Water/sports drinks
  • New, unused toiletries/personal care items
  • New, unused clothes/socks/underwear/shoes
  • Tarps/rope/tools
  • Batteries,
  • Gift cards (grocery store/gas/Amazon)
  • Unopened kids toys

For more information, head to Facebook.com/SPFR1907.

