St. Pete Fire Rescue Hosting Block Party, Collecting Donations for Hurricane Victims

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting their 31st Annual Fire Prevention Block Party this Saturday, October 8th.

It'll be at Northwest Park in St. Pete from 10am-2pm.

The block party will feature a variety of fun and educational activities for all ages, including a showcase of Fire Apparatuses, side-by-side fire sprinkler burn demonstration, LifeLine helicopter landing, bounce houses, face painting and much more!

Free food and drinks will be provided throughout the day.

In addition, the St. Petersburg Association of Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 747 will be collecting hurricane relief donations.

They'll be used to help first responders in South Florida who lost their homes, vehicles, and belongings while serving their communities during Hurricane Ian.

Items being collected include:



Non-perishable foods

Water/sports drinks

New, unused toiletries/personal care items

New, unused clothes/socks/underwear/shoes

Tarps/rope/tools

Batteries,

Gift cards (grocery store/gas/Amazon)

Unopened kids toys

For more information, head to Facebook.com/SPFR1907.