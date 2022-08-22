Watch Now
St. Jude Walk/Run Returns to Downtown Tampa in September

St. Jude Walk/Run is back and stronger than ever! It's happening at Amalie Arena on September 17 and registration is free.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 22, 2022
St. Jude's Walk/Run is back and stronger than ever! After being virtual for the past two years, the event is back in Downtown Tampa.

You're invited to support St. Jude's mission of curing childhood cancer next month. The walk is happening Saturday, September 17 at Amalie Arena. Registration is free.

Christina Grimsley, the mom of a St. Jude patient, and Nicole Huau, events planner for the Tampa Bay area, joined us to talk about what you can expect.

You can register online at StJude.org/WalkTampa.

