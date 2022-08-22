St. Jude Walk/Run Returns to Downtown Tampa in September

St. Jude's Walk/Run is back and stronger than ever! After being virtual for the past two years, the event is back in Downtown Tampa.

You're invited to support St. Jude's mission of curing childhood cancer next month. The walk is happening Saturday, September 17 at Amalie Arena. Registration is free.

Christina Grimsley, the mom of a St. Jude patient, and Nicole Huau, events planner for the Tampa Bay area, joined us to talk about what you can expect.

You can register online at StJude.org/WalkTampa.