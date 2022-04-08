Watch
Spruce Up Your Wellness Routine

We talk about some great spring products.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:29:11-04

Registered Dietitian Jenna Braddock shares some delicious ideas to spruce up our Spring wellness.

Featured Recipes

Spruce up your wellness routine with: Honey - Nature Nate's For seasonal allergies, for a sore throat, for a cough, in hot tea to calm your mind at night https://www.naturenates.com/watermelon-cucumber-juice
https://www.naturenates.com/honey-glazed-salmon

POM Wonderful Pomegranate Juice POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice is a simple way to power through your day with antioxidants that fight free radicals that can do damage to the body’s cells. Every pomegranate has a variety of polyphenol antioxidants.
https://www.pomwonderful.com/recipes/drinks/pom-green-warrior
https://www.pomwonderful.com/recipes/dishes/pom-ginger-gummy-bears

Apple Cider Vinegar
https://jennabraddock.com/kale-apple-carrot-salad/

