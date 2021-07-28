Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sprouts shares road trip snack ideas

items.[0].videoTitle
Road trip Snack Ideas with Sprouts
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 11:50:38-04

Registered Dietitian Abigail Dougherty shows us how to create healthy road trip snacks from Sprouts Farmers Market, and how you can celebrate summer by entering to win a VIP trip for two to Las Vegas for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Six winners from Tampa will receive two VIP tickets to the Festival, airfare, hotel accommodations and a $500 Sprouts gift card! Visit sprouts.com/iheart to enter and see the official rules. For every $25 you spend with your Sprouts account, you’re going to get an additional entry for a chance to win!

Sponsored by: Sprouts Farmers Market

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com