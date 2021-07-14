Watch
Sprouts Farmers Market iHeart Radio Contest

Sprouts Farmers Market
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 10:49:05-04

Summer is here, and so is fresh, seasonal delicious produce. Registered Dietitian Abigail Dougherty shows us what's in season at Sprouts Farmers Market, and how you can celebrate summer by entering to win a VIP trip for two to Las Vegas for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Six winners from Tampa will receive two VIP tickets to the Festival, airfare, hotel accommodations and a $500 Sprouts gift card!

Visit sprouts.com/iheart to enter and see the official rules. For every $25 you spend with your Sprouts account, you’re going to get an additional entry for a chance to win!

Sponsored by: Sprouts Farmers Market

