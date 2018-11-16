Fresh, natural and organic ingredients at Sprouts Farmers Market make it easy to put together an impressive and delicious Thanksgiving meal. Local Registered Dietitian Abigail Dougherty shares recipes for Maple Balsamic Roasted Squash and Brussels Sprouts, Crunchy Coconut Sweet Potatoes and a Winter Fruit and Spinach Salad. Visit sprouts.com/holiday for recipe inspiration, holiday preorders and to find a store near you!

FEATURED RECIPES

Maple Balsamic Roasted Squash and Brussels Sprouts (Vegan)

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 lb Brussels Sprouts, trimmed and halved or quartered if extra large

1 15-oz package of pre-chopped Sprouts Organic Butternut Squash

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

For Marinade:

¼ cup Sprouts Balsamic Vinegar

4 tablespoons Sprouts Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons Sprouts Organic Maple Syrup

½ teaspoon Sprouts Cinnamon

Instructions:

• Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

• Whisk all ingredients for marinade in a bowl and set aside.

• Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

• Place Brussels and squash in a bowl and pour in the marinade. Toss to coat.

• Pour mixed veggies onto prepared baking sheet and bake for 35 minutes or until veggies are to your desired doneness.

• Transfer to a bowl and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.



Crunchy Coconut Sweet Potatoes

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 lbs sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

½ tsp salt

2 tablespoons Sprouts Coconut Oil

½ teaspoon Sprouts Cinnamon

¾ cup Sprouts Cranberry Crazy Pecan Granola (Bulk Department)

Instructions:

• In a large microwavable dish, combine sweet potatoes and with 1 cup water. Cover dish tightly with plastic wrap and poke holes to vent. Microwave on 100% for 15 minutes.

• Drain potatoes and mash with coconut oil, cinnamon, and salt. Spread evenly in a broiler safe dish.

• Sprinkle granola evenly to coat the top of sweet potatoes. Broil for 1-2 minutes or until granola is golden brown.