Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Spring’s Ultimate Essentials to Upgrade Your Daily Routines

items.[0].videoTitle
Spring's Ultimate Essentials
Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:34:16-05

From making your shower sing, to brushing better, and more… Beauty and Lifestyle editor, Joann Butler has the must-haves to bring your morning rituals to the next level.

Find these products and more at Lifeminute.tv.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com