Spring Time Reset

Spring is a great time for a reset! Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here to share some products that will help freshen up your beauty routine.

Check out the products featured in this segment below!

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

PRICE: $4.99 SHOP: @Target and Target.com

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Alcohol-Free Gentle Balancing Toner

PRICE: $5.97 SHOP: @Walmart and Walmart.com

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub

PRICE: $16.99 SHOP: @Target and Target.com

Imbue Curls

PRICE: $12.99 - $19.99 SHOP: ImbueCurls.com and Lookfantastic

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/MickeyWilliamsBeauty/?ref=bookmarks

Learn more at SharetheGlam.com

