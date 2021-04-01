Spring Time Reset

Spring is a great time for a reset! Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here to share some products that will help freshen up your beauty routine.
Check out the products featured in this segment below!
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
PRICE: $4.99 SHOP: @Target and Target.com
Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Alcohol-Free Gentle Balancing Toner
PRICE: $5.97 SHOP: @Walmart and Walmart.com
Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub
PRICE: $16.99 SHOP: @Target and Target.com
Imbue Curls
PRICE: $12.99 - $19.99 SHOP: ImbueCurls.com and Lookfantastic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MickeyWilliamsBeauty/?ref=bookmarks
Learn more at SharetheGlam.com