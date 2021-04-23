Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Spring into your summer smile with Luxury Dentistry NYC

items.[0].videoTitle
Smile Makeovers with Luxury Dentistry NYC
Posted at 9:45 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 09:45:57-04

How Your Smile looks Can Change Your Emotional Well-being. When you smile, your brain releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides to help fight off stress. Those neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin and endorphins come into and act as a mild pain reliever, whereas the serotonin is an antidepressant. Dr. D recommends to a daily smile exercise for 5 minutes. It may feel weird but you will feel the difference. A smile transmits confidence and, professionalism even if you're faking it.

Website: www.luxurydentistrynyc.com

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/LuxuryDentistryNYC

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com