Spring into your summer smile with Luxury Dentistry NYC

How Your Smile looks Can Change Your Emotional Well-being. When you smile, your brain releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides to help fight off stress. Those neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin and endorphins come into and act as a mild pain reliever, whereas the serotonin is an antidepressant. Dr. D recommends to a daily smile exercise for 5 minutes. It may feel weird but you will feel the difference. A smile transmits confidence and, professionalism even if you're faking it.
Website: www.luxurydentistrynyc.com
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/LuxuryDentistryNYC