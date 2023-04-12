Watch Now
Spring Essentials from Haircare to Skincare to Sweets

The flowers are finally blooming, and as we all welcome spring with open arms, we're checking in with lifestyle contributor Limor Suss for her latest spring essentials.
With over 100 baked goods to choose from, Entenmann’s is guaranteed to make this spring sweeter than ever!

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation is a buildable, medium-coverage foundation formulated with hyaluronic acid that floods the skin with moisture and revitalizes the skin’s outer layers. Use Charlotte’s Pro Shade Match Tool to discover which of the 30 shades is a flawless match for your skin. The Beautiful Skin Concealer is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, pore-refining niacinamide, and golden vitamin C to brighten, smooth, and lift the look of your complexion.

Garnier Fructis introduces the renovation of their iconic Sleek & Shine range, and the introduction of their new Grow Strong Thickening and Pure Moisture collections.

