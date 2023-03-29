Watch Now
Spring Entertaining Inspiration with Celebrity Sommelier Sarah Tracey

One of the top sommeliers in the nation is sharing timely strategies for creating everything from a fancy dinner or a casual spread with the perfect beverages.
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 29, 2023
It’s Spring and that means a new season for entertaining and celebrations. Whether planning for a special Easter brunch or just enjoying the fellowship of friends and family, planning doesn’t have to be difficult. We have one of the top sommeliers in the nation to share timely strategies for creating everything from a fancy dinner or a casual spread with the perfect beverages.

Super star sommelier Sarah Tracey, founder, and creator of The Lush Life blog, is teaming with ALDI to share great ideas for hosting brunch, Easter, or serving a crowd for dinner this Spring and beyond. This award-winning expert will also discuss budget-friendly options for any party.

For more information, visit ALDI.us.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

