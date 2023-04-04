Spring Clean Your Finances With These Tips From Northwestern Mutual

April is Financial Literacy Month which makes it a great time to do a little “spring cleaning” on your finances and tidy up so that you can live life to the fullest throughout the year. Some financial tasks only need to be addressed once in a while, like filing your taxes. However, there are others that you’ll want to attend to more frequently.

Katlyn Orton, a financial advisor for Northwestern Mutual, provides tips on the most important things you should do during the month to get your financial house in order.

TIPS FOR MANAGING YOUR FINANCES:



Review your budget. When you review your budget on a regular basis, you’re able to get a better sense of where your money is going. You’re also able to make real-time adjustments based on your needs and habits.

Prioritize saving for retirement. While retirement may be many years down the road for you, older you will thank current you for starting to save for it sooner rather than later.

Check your life insurance coverage. Life is unpredictable and there's no way to plan for all of it. But if you have loved ones who depend on you, it's important to have insurance in place.

Consider your career path: Now is a good time to think about where you're headed, and for many people, becoming a financial advisor is a great option.

