Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Spring Beauty Must-Haves with Limor Suss

items.[0].videoTitle
Spring Beauty Products with Limor Suss
Posted at 9:44 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 09:44:25-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some spring beauty must-haves!

Curél Makeup Cleansing Oil is a gentle, smooth makeup removing oil that thoroughly cleanses dry, sensitive skin.

If you’re looking for the perfect product to create a spa experience at home, check out Beautopia Hair’s Peppermint Scrub Shampoo and Conditioner!

The Lip Bar’s Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner is a sun protector, complexion perfector and skin moisturizer all in one.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com