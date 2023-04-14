Spring Beauty Essentials from Skincare to Haircare

Spring is here and it’s time to up your beauty game. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares some great ideas for your skin and hair to get you ready to head outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Ideal Image Laser Hair Removal | Visit locations in Brandon, New Tampa, Palm Harbor, St. Petersburg, Tampa



At Ideal Image, you'll save time, money and avoid a lifetime of shaving.

Ideal Image puts safety first and their in-clinic med pros are highly trained PAs and nurses, unlike most other med spas that typically use aestheticians.

Secret Aluminum Free Clear Solid | Starting at $6.95 | Available at food, drug, and mass retailers nationwide



The Secret Aluminum Free Clear Solid provides 48-hours of odor protection.

Goes on clear and stays clear, leaving no visible white residue.

Feels dry all day.

Free of parabens, dyes, and talc, the Secret Aluminum Free Clear Solid is made with pH balancing minerals.

Available in Clear Lavender and Clear Waterlily.

Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid - $7.99

Olay Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid - $9.99

Available at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Family Dollar.



Give this duo a try as you revamp your body care routine!

Cold temperatures are behind us and it's time to spruce up your spring routine with the moisturizing Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion, infused with Hyaluronic Acid.

Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid known for its capacity to attract and retain water, the Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash infuses moisture 10 layers deep to help hydrate the skin throughout the day without leaving a coated feel. It’s also approved by the Skin Health Alliance, so you know it’s a good choice.

Olay Body’s Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid visibly replenishes the skin, delivers deep moisture, and locks in nourishment for all-day hydration.

You look your best when you feel your best, and I love how this body wash and lotion from Olay Body packs a dual punch of hydration. I first nourish my skin while lathering up with the body wash. Then, my skin continues to feel moisturized even after I step out of the shower as I apply the body lotion!

Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo | $29 for 5.3 oz & $16 for 1.8 oz.| Available at LoveAmika.com, Sephora, and salons nationwide



amika’s Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo is an invisible dry shampoo infused with a gentle AHA and scalp-nourishing ingredients that provides a clean finish free of grit, allowing you to further extend time between washes.

Infused with scalp-nourishing ingredients, like rambutan seed extract, arrowroot powder, rambutan seed extract, mandelic acid, and peptides, this invisible dry shampoo helps keep your scalp healthy, absorbs + removes* oil, and protects against odor, leaving hair feeling hydrated and clean. Plus, there's no grittiness or 'dry shampoo head' here—it really feels like a fresh wash!

Works on all hair types to extend time between wash days.

Shake can well before using. Hold 8 inches away and spray onto roots in a sweeping motion. Wait 30 seconds and massage or brush through.

Vegan, cruelty-free, clean and recyclable in the US via TerraCycle®.

To find details on all of these great Spring Beauty ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.