Spring Beauty 101!

Dr. Flor Mayoral sounds off on what’s hot for spring. She will share tips, tricks and musts for looking cool as the weather warms up. From haircare, skincare and more.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:23:58-04
Dr. Flor Mayoral sounds off on what’s hot for spring. She will share tips, tricks and musts for looking cool as the weather warms up. From haircare, skincare and more.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com