We're talking spooky cocktails and mocktails to make tonight for your Halloween party!

Jonathan Pogash - The Cocktail Guru - shows us how you can make some delicious drinks.

His recipe for Halloween Punch is as follows:



1/3 bottle rum

1/4 gallon apple cider

1/4 gallon lemonade

1 bottle of pomegranate juice

Add all to a punch bowl with ice and stir.

Garnish with cranberries and candy corn

For more cocktail ideas, head to @TheCocktailGuru on Instagram.