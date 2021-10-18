Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Spook-tacular ideas for Halloween

Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 09:45:15-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some spook-tacular ideas for Halloween!

Want to catch a textbook front porch trick-or-treat scare? SimpliSafe’s VideoDoorbell Pro is exactly what you need on the spookiest night of the year!

Klondike& Breyers Team Up To Help Parents Stop Swiping Their Kids' Halloween Candy!

Get Halloween makeup ready with Lottie London’s FreckleTint and StampLiner: Wing Edition!

Garnier’sMicellar Cleansing Water is America’s #1 Micellar Water, with one sold every four seconds, is a powerful all-in-1 bi-phase cleanser that’s gentle to skin!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by LimorMedia.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

