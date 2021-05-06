Spoil Mom this Mother's Day with Spa Treatments

Want to really spoil mom this Mother's Day? Beauty Expert Mickey Williams tried out two treatments that keep celebs looking taut and tight and both are available right here in Tampa at SYNERGISTIQ WELLNESS.

Every mom has a secret spot she'd like a bit tighter or toned.

Cutera truSculpt® iD

truSculpt® iD provides a safe, effective, and clinically proven treatment to permanently eliminate fat cells and decrease circumference in stubborn areas around the abdomen and flanks. With truSculpt® iD, patients can get the body definition they want, even in areas that have been resistant to diet and exercise.

truSculpt® iD uses innovative Monopolar RF technology to selectively target fat and therapeutically heat it – until fat cells are eliminated by passing through the body naturally. It is non-invasive and there is no downtime.

Upgrade mom's facial with a skin clearing, cleaning and rejuvenating treatment that will actually create taut skin and banish fine lines and wrinkles.

Cutera Secret RF

Cutera recently launched Secret RF, a-new fractional radio-frequency microneedling device that decreases fine lines and wrinkles, improves photodamage, and reduces scars. Secret RF offers a new dimension in correcting lines and wrinkles with less downtime of a laser, as well as less pain. What makes this procedure even more appealing is that each treatment is customized to the patient and their skin concerns, and patients can see significantly enhanced results than traditional micro-needling. Cutera Secret RF is quick, lasting about 20 minutes with little to no recovery time.

According to Cutera, “more than 70% of patients are bothered by lines and wrinkles around the eyes and skin discoloration and over 60% of patients are bothered by wrinkles near the cheeks and mouth, lines and wrinkles between the eyebrows, forehead and neck/chest.” What patients love is that you can achieve beautiful skin from the inside out on all skin tones and safely and effectively treat most areas on the face and body.

