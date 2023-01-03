Spicy, Savory Spin on the Classic Bloody Mary Cocktail

National Bloody Mary Day is January 1, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to enjoy. Nutritionist Carissa Galloway joins us with her spicy and savory spin on this popular drink!

This segment featured the South’s Best Bloody Mary featuring Dixie Black Pepper Vodka and garnished with Smithfield bacon. The South’s Best Bloody Mary is made with 2 ounces of Dixie Black Pepper Vodka, 6 ounces of Bloody Mary mix, and juice of ¼ lemon. Combine, pour over ice, and top it off with your favorite garnishes such as celery stalk, olives, lemon wedges and Smithfield’s premium bacon.

