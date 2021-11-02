Watch
SPCA Tampa Bay's Paw it Forward Campaign

Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 10:21:59-04

It's Paw It Forward Week. ABC Action News is proud to partner and help SPCA Tampa Bay. The Paw it Forward Fund Drive is one of two BIG fundraisers to help animals. SPCA Tampa Bay sees about 20-25 animals including wildlife every day and their incredible staff from St. Pete to Tampa does incredible work to help them find forever homes or nurture wildlife to get them back home.

SPCA Tampa Bay cares for as many as 7,500 pets and wildlife every year. To to give care to one animal each day it's $25. SPCA Tampa Bay needs the communities support so they can find pets their forever homes and help wildlife get back into their natural environment.

Please donate at spcatampabay.org/paw. Paw it Forward Fund Drive November 4 all gifts are matched by our sponsors.

Text "paw" to 243725 or Call 1-844- SPCA PAW to donate.

