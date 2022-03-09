Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

SPCA Tampa Bay's Diamond Dog Program and Pet Walk

Pet Patrol
Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 09:55:53-05

We talk with Martha Boden, CEO of SPCA Tampa Bay, about the shelter's Diamond Dog program which highlights senior dogs. Martha also talks to us about their upcoming Annual Pet Walk and introduces us to a dog available for adoption.

To learn more about the pet featured in the segment or to see more adoptable animals visit: spcatampabay.org and to learn more about this year's Pet walk visit: petwalk.org.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Tampa Bay is a non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission ForAll animal shelter and public pet hospital in Pinellas County. If you are looking to adopt dogs and cats we have been serving the community for more than 80 years. We also have visitors to our shelter adopt rabbits, guinea pigs and more. Annually we for almost 7,000 animals that have been surrendered by their owners, along with injured wildlife.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com