SPCA Tampa Bay's Diamond Dog Program and Pet Walk

We talk with Martha Boden, CEO of SPCA Tampa Bay, about the shelter's Diamond Dog program which highlights senior dogs. Martha also talks to us about their upcoming Annual Pet Walk and introduces us to a dog available for adoption.

To learn more about the pet featured in the segment or to see more adoptable animals visit: spcatampabay.org and to learn more about this year's Pet walk visit: petwalk.org.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Tampa Bay is a non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission ForAll animal shelter and public pet hospital in Pinellas County. If you are looking to adopt dogs and cats we have been serving the community for more than 80 years. We also have visitors to our shelter adopt rabbits, guinea pigs and more. Annually we for almost 7,000 animals that have been surrendered by their owners, along with injured wildlife.