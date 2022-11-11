SPCA Tampa Bay's Annual Day of Giving Going On Now

SPCA Tampa Bay's annual Day of Giving is on right now! Today, November 11, is the last day your donation will be matched by sponsors. This means if you donate $5, it will become $10!

There are several ways you can make a donation:



Visit SPCATampaBay.org

Text PAW to 243 725

Call 844-SPCA-PAW (772-2729)

SPCA Tampa Bay is a for-all shelter. They care for animals of all shapes, colors, species, breeds, ages, and situations.

The organization takes care of 7,000 animals a year, including baby wildlife. Wildlife, like squirrels and baby birds, are cared for and then released back into the wild. Pets are cared for and placed in loving homes.