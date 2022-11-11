Watch Now
SPCA Tampa Bay's Annual Day of Giving Going On Now

SPCA Tampa Bay's annual Day of Giving is going on right now. All donations will be matched by generous sponsors - meaning if you donate $5, it becomes $10!
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 10:20:20-05

There are several ways you can make a donation:

  • Visit SPCATampaBay.org
  • Text PAW to 243 725
  • Call 844-SPCA-PAW (772-2729)

SPCA Tampa Bay is a for-all shelter. They care for animals of all shapes, colors, species, breeds, ages, and situations.

The organization takes care of 7,000 animals a year, including baby wildlife. Wildlife, like squirrels and baby birds, are cared for and then released back into the wild. Pets are cared for and placed in loving homes.

