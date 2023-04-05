SPCA Tampa Bay's 32nd Annual Pet Walk Happening Next Weekend

Join hundreds of animal lovers and raise money to help homeless and suffering animals in our community! SPCA Tampa Bay is getting ready for its 32nd annual Pet Walk, happening next weekend!

There are two locations this year - North Straub Park in St. Pete and OCC Roadhouse & Museum in Clearwater. Pet Walk kicks off at both on Saturday, April 15 starting at 8:30am.

This event helps the more than 8,000 animals SPCA Tampa Bay cares for every year. SPCA Tampa Bay is a For-All shelter, meaning they care of animals of all shapes, colors, species, breeds, ages, and situations.

For more information, visit PetWalk.org.