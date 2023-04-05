Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

SPCA Tampa Bay's 32nd Annual Pet Walk Happening Next Weekend

Join hundreds of animal lovers and raise money to help homeless and suffering animals in our community! SPCA Tampa Bay is getting ready for its 32nd annual Pet Walk, happening next weekend!
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 09:22:04-04

Join hundreds of animal lovers and raise money to help homeless and suffering animals in our community! SPCA Tampa Bay is getting ready for its 32nd annual Pet Walk, happening next weekend!

There are two locations this year - North Straub Park in St. Pete and OCC Roadhouse & Museum in Clearwater. Pet Walk kicks off at both on Saturday, April 15 starting at 8:30am.

This event helps the more than 8,000 animals SPCA Tampa Bay cares for every year. SPCA Tampa Bay is a For-All shelter, meaning they care of animals of all shapes, colors, species, breeds, ages, and situations.

For more information, visit PetWalk.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com