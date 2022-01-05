SPCA Tampa Bay Welcomes 2022

2021 is in the books! We talk to SPCA Tampa Bay's CEO Martha Boden about how many animals found furever homes at SPCA Tampa Bay?

Martha also talks about the new COVID variant and the new curbside procedures at SPCA Tampa Bay Veterinary Center in St. Pete.

2022 is also bringing new procedures for the For-All Shelter in Largo when the community needs to surrender a pet.

And April is just around the corner which is the Annual Pet Walk on April 2nd. Martha explains how you can get involved.

