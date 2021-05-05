SPCA Tampa Bay talks Hurricane Emergency Kits, Mother's day and more

The SPCA Tampa Bay is a shelter with dogs, cats and all types of species but the organization also has 80 years of experience planning for emergencies. Hurricane season starts in less than a month, and people with pets need to start preparing a pet supply kit now! It may not seem necessary today, but we promise it will be very helpful if you find yourself in an emergency situation without the ability to track down the supplies.

What should your kit include?

As best as you’re able: Name and contact information for the person who can care for your pets.

Name and contact information for your backup in case your go-to is no longer able to help.

Food, treats, a leash, a couple of toys, and any other supplies necessary to care for your pet for at least two weeks.

Collars with ID tags (and don’t forget to make sure your pet’s microchip information is up to date)

Plan now for an active season or any emergency.

It may be an emergency if folks forgot about Mother's Day this weekend... SPCA Tampa Bay can help you honor Mom and help pets too. We have many people supporting mom's favorite cause. Consider protecting animals in need. Just $50 can change a life and honor your mom’s passion. From butterflies to custom pavers to honor mom's "real favorite child" to yard art, we have gift options for the animal lover in your life. Go to spcatampabay.org.

More and more events are starting to open back up with SPCA Tampa Bay online and in person. SPCA Tampa Bay offers "Pup Active Rescue Dog Yoga" on the weekends. Anyone interested can go to our Facebook page or our website to get info and sign up early. Also online on May 18th we have our next Stand Up Pup Comedy show. It's a national show with comedians from shows like Sienfeld, Comedy Central and the Last Comic Standing.

