SPCA Tampa Bay Pet Travel Tips

Summer is always here in Florida plus school is almost out and many folks are thinking about vacations! If it's time for a road trip or taking a flight what do you do with your pets? First , you need to decide if you pet is coming with you. Where are you traveling too? As you mentioned are we taking our car or are we headed to the airport... and where are we going? All of those play factors in the decision to take your pet with you or make arrangements for them to stay home.

We talk with Dr. Rizal Lopez, Chief Veterinary Officer to learn more great tips for traveling with pets. Please visit spcatampabay.org/veterinarycenter to talk to one of their veterinarians about traveling with your pet or to obtain the pet's records for travel