SPCA Tampa Bay: Paw it Forward Campaign & Adoptable Seniors

Paw it Forward Campaign SPCA Tampa Bay
Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 27, 2021
We welcome back SPCA Tampa Bay and Martha Boden their CEO to talk about their Paw it Forward Campaign happening next week as well as a few senior dogs that are available for adoption right now.

We introduce you to Osiris, who came to us from another shelter so while we don't know much about his past, we've learned a lot in the months he has been here... and Cupid. This
fluffy senior Pomeranian came to us from another shelter when his owners were no longer able to care for him.

Love My Dog Resort and SPCA Tampa Bay are teaming up to offer the Diamond Dogs program! This program will show you all the great benefits of adopting an animal over the age of 7. In an effort to find homes for these great animals, Love My Dog is providing advanced medical screening and new benefits that give new owners peace of mind when adopting a dog over 7.

The BIG Paw it Forward Fund Drive is next week. SPCA Tampa Bay needs the community's help to raise funds for animals in their care. As a For-All shelter and pet hospital, thousands of animals pass through the doors each year. On Nov. 4 companies like ABC Action News, First Home Bank and Hill's Pet Nutrition are joining us for the day when our sponsors double your gift to paw it forward and change some animals' lives.

Please donate at spcatampabay.org/paw

