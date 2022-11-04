SPCA Tampa Bay Hosting Annual 'Day of Giving' Next Week

SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its third annual 'Day of Giving' this Thursday, November 10.

For one day only, all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the organization's sponsors. This means if you donate $5, it becomes $10!

A $25 donation (which will become $50) will provide an animal’s food, shelter and medicine for one day.

SPCA Tampa Bay is a for-all shelter, meaning they care for all shapes, colors, species, breeds, ages, and situations. The organization takes care of 7,000 animals each year, including baby wildlife. Wildlife like squirrels and baby birds are cared for and then released back into the wild. Pets are cared for and placed into loving homes.

Head to SPCATampaBay.org/Day-of-Giving to learn more.