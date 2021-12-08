SPCA Tampa Bay Holiday Happenings

We check in with SPCA Tampa Bay to get an update on how well their Paw it Forward Campaign was this year thanks to all those who donated. CEO Martha Boden also shares with us the success of adoption events that placed pocket pets in their forever homes.

This year SPCA Tampa Bay is teaming up with Hills Pet Nutrition to give away six lucky winners one year of Hill's Science Diet pet food for one cat or dog. To enter you need a raffle ticket.

SPCA Tampa Bay will be partnering with Enchant Christmas on Dec. 16 for Paws n Claus.

Bring your pup to Tropicana Field and this weekend with Clearwater Marine Aquarium for their Adoption Days event. We have details of these events on our website.