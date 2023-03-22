SPCA Tampa Bay Getting Ready for 32nd Annual Pet Walk Next Month

SPCA Tampa Bay is getting ready for its 32nd annual Pet Walk, happening on Saturday, April 15. There are two locations for it this year - North Straub Park in St. Petersburg, and OCC Road House and Museum in Clearwater.

Pet Walk is one of two huge fundraisers for SPCA Tampa Bay. It helps them take care of the 8,000 animals they see every year. They're a for-all shelter, meaning they take care of cats, dogs, pocket pets, and even wildlife. It costs them $36 a day to care for one animal. That includes vaccines, medical care, and food.

You can sign up for free at PetWalk.org to start a team and fundraise together. Those who raise $25 or more will receive a Pet Walk t-shirt and a goodie bag. Those who raise $100 or more can select from various prizes.

On the day of the event, there will be a pet costume contest, prizes, and so much more!

