The SPCA Tampa Bay is gearing up for their 30th Annual Pet Walk! The pet walk will be held Saturday April 17th from 8:30 a.m. to Noon. Admission is free. The walk will be held at North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive Northeast St. Petersburg, FL.

To register and learn more visit Petwalk.org

The SPCA Tampa Bay is also now offering Telemedicine appointments for your pets. Learn more at spcatampabay.org/telemedicine and Anipanion.com.