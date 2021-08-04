SPCA Tampa Bay Gearing up for "Clear the Shelters" Drive

SPCA Tampa Bay celebrates the national pet adoption drive, “Clear The Shelters”, on 9/18/21. Each pet adoption from SPCA Tampa Bay on this day will generate a gift from their sponsors. Say thank you to your employees. SPCA Tampa Bay “Whiskers At Work” program brings pets to your business for an employee appreciation day, team building or cuddles session. Learn more by contacting Information@spcatampabay.org. SPCA Tampa Bay has teamed up with Free Will to provide quick, easy and FREE wills.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption drive that begins this month. SPCA Tampa Bay will celebrate on September 18th. Each adoption from SPCA Tampa Bay on this day will generate a gift from our sponsors. https://tockify.com/spca.tampa.bay/

Whiskers at Work program. $500 and SPCA Tampa Bay will bring animals to your place of business (Monday-Friday) for an employee appreciation day, team building activity or cuddle session. Please email information@spcatampabay.org for more information to sign your business up. https://spcatampabay.org/?s=whiskers+at+work

August is “Create A Will Month”. We’ve partnered with Free Will, a free and easy way to create a will. In 20 minutes or less, you can secure a future for your family and pets. https://spcatampabay.org.

